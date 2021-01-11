$118.08 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to report sales of $118.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.40 million to $120.12 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $122.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $423.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $421.90 million to $425.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $476.59 million, with estimates ranging from $473.77 million to $481.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $108.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

USPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

In other news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total transaction of $249,352.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total transaction of $104,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,659 shares of company stock worth $2,320,188. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,670,000 after purchasing an additional 111,987 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 337,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 321,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 193,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after buying an additional 107,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares during the period.

USPH traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.41. 2,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,480. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $134.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.