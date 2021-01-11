Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,861 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.9% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,390,500. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.49. 243,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,322,880. The company has a market capitalization of $323.15 billion, a PE ratio of -113.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $183.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.89.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.17.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

