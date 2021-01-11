Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 30 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.32.

Shares of TMO traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $513.95. 46,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,091. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $464.39 and a 200-day moving average of $437.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

