Epiq Partners LLC Sells 225 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Epiq Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,284 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Barclays raised their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.93.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,063,370 shares of company stock worth $292,498,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $10.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $257.48. 1,853,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,729,920. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.16. The firm has a market cap of $733.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

