Huntington National Bank Purchases 6,965 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $42,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. United Bank grew its holdings in Chevron by 23.2% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 17,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,795,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,889,000 after acquiring an additional 190,480 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 122.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 194,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,324,000 after acquiring an additional 106,844 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 348,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,167,000 after acquiring an additional 44,498 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 490.2% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 34,374 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.48. 359,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,401,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $170.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.41 and a 200-day moving average of $83.00. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $117.92.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Tudor Pickering lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Truist increased their price objective on Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

