Zacks: Analysts Expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $229.70 Million

Brokerages expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to post $229.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $226.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $234.56 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year sales of $551.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $547.50 million to $555.84 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $816.01 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $850.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DraftKings.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $53.50. The stock had a trading volume of 572,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,931,223. DraftKings has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $64.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 146.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DraftKings (DKNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.