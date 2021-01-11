Huntington National Bank Sells 1,446 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 364,371 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 1.3% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $96,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.5% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 105,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 35.0% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,321 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,049,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $272.17. 207,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,072,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.10.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.71.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

