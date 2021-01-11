Swarm City (SWT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,114.00

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Swarm City has a market cap of $127,200.60 and approximately $2,114.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swarm City has traded down 44.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm City token can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swarm City alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00041103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00035517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.48 or 0.00322695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,208.98 or 0.03563598 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Swarm City Token Profile

SWT is a token. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SWTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.