CryptoEnergy 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.00 (CNRG)

CryptoEnergy (CURRENCY:CNRG) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. One CryptoEnergy token can now be bought for approximately $2.62 or 0.00007723 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoEnergy has a market cap of $72,572.86 and approximately $3.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoEnergy has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoEnergy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00023538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00110418 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00267272 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00066531 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00062617 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,155.06 or 0.85937433 BTC.

CryptoEnergy Profile

CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,700 tokens. CryptoEnergy’s official website is cryptoenergy.io/en

Buying and Selling CryptoEnergy

CryptoEnergy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEnergy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoEnergy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoEnergy using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CNRGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CryptoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoEnergy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.