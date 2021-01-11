Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.30.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.
In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.11. 552,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,253,221. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98.
Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.11 EPS for the current year.
Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.
