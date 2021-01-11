National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.17.

Several research firms have commented on NNN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $588,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,465.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,034 shares of company stock worth $1,433,626 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NNN stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,680. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.82. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $58.87. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.71.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

