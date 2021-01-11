Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLYA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $454,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $111,019.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 446,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,588.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 270,411 shares of company stock worth $1,242,629. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 874,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,222,900. The firm has a market cap of $758.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 34.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

