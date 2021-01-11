Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.61

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.61 and last traded at $42.61, with a volume of 9727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.

CPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Benchmark upgraded Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cooper-Standard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cooper-Standard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $719.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $1.85. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $683.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cooper-Standard by 191.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

