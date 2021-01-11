Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Hits New 12-Month High at $113.37

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $113.37 and last traded at $113.36, with a volume of 9455 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.00.

EXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.65.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director F William Barnett sold 20,234 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total transaction of $1,976,659.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $4,992,935.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 7,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $645,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,151.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,711,978 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $235,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

