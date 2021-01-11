S4FE Reaches Market Cap of $7.72 Million (S4F)

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, S4FE has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One S4FE coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. S4FE has a total market cap of $7.72 million and approximately $800,496.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00041704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00036168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.00325567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,199.21 or 0.03613673 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00014092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About S4FE

S4FE (CRYPTO:S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io . The official message board for S4FE is medium.com/@s4fe

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

Buying and Selling S4FE

S4FE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S4FE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy S4FE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

