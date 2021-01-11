BitTorrent (BTT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $334.61 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $334.61 million and $128.72 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001097 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002553 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,964,637,467 coins. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

BitTorrent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

