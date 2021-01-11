BitDegree Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,562.00 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded up 30.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, BitDegree has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $246,078.89 and $1,562.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDegree token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00041704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00036168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.00325567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $1,199.21 or 0.03613673 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00014092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BDG is a token. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

BitDegree can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

