Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives $154.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp started coverage on Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ RGEN traded down $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.34. 7,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,840. The company has a current ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $78.41 and a fifty-two week high of $212.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 355.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total value of $3,716,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,068,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 705 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.69, for a total transaction of $137,256.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,144,805.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,245 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,778. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.3% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 3.5% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 0.6% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Repligen by 7.9% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

