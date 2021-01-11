Brokerages Set Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Target Price at $83.50

Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.33.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Maximus alerts:

Shares of Maximus stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,260. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Maximus has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $80.50.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $923.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.07 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Maximus will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $783,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $848,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,529 shares of company stock worth $2,033,131 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Maximus by 1,675.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Maximus during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 25.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.