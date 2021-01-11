Brokerages Set Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) PT at $26.00

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several brokerages have commented on DKL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

Delek Logistics Partners stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.23. 1,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,040. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.97. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $34.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average is $28.92.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $142.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.42 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 135.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 914 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $28,242.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 53,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 34.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 10.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter worth $1,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

