Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (SDE)

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE: SDE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/11/2021 – Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$4.75 to C$5.00.
- 1/7/2021 – Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2021 – Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.25 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2021 – Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2021 – Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$5.25 to C$6.00.
- 12/1/2020 – Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$5.00 to C$6.00.
SDE stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$3.75. 154,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Spartan Delta Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.50 and a twelve month high of C$8.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.08.
Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$37.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
