LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Cuts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,626 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. American Express makes up 1.2% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of American Express by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 400,877 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $40,188,000 after buying an additional 17,622 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1,230.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,204 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 44,582 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 158,827 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,923,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. 140166 cut American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.85.

AXP traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.29. 69,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,615,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

