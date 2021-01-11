Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 8,450 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the period. Mr. Cooper Group accounts for 1.4% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COOP. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COOP shares. Compass Point started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.15. The stock had a trading volume of 21,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,500. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

