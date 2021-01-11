United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 404.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays cut United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $173.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.22.

Shares of URI traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $257.89. The stock had a trading volume of 15,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.10. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $267.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

