Indorse Token Hits Market Cap of $182,445.96 (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Indorse Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Indorse Token has a total market cap of $182,445.96 and approximately $219.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Indorse Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00042021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00036169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.73 or 0.00326446 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,152.94 or 0.03628535 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00014519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Indorse Token Profile

Indorse Token is a token. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

Indorse Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indorse Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indorse Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.