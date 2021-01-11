Epiq Partners LLC Invests $221,000 in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 557 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on HubSpot from $295.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on HubSpot from $290.00 to $332.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on HubSpot from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HubSpot from $435.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.09.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at $21,526,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,039 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.72, for a total value of $623,363.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,235.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,472 shares of company stock worth $29,717,717 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $406.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,840. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.56 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

