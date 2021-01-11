Huntington National Bank Purchases 12,777 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $49,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 415,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX stock traded up $17.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $519.28. 42,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,540. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $522.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total transaction of $5,211,193.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,758 shares of company stock valued at $26,985,698. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $451.00 to $557.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lam Research from $472.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.96.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

