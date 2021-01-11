Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $38,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. American National Bank lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 5,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CSFB upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.67.

SHW stock traded up $8.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $736.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,380. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $758.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $726.54 and its 200-day moving average is $679.66.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total transaction of $14,933,173.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at $83,978,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

