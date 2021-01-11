Epiq Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.3% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $9,110,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.44.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $243.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.32. The company has a market capitalization of $173.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.74.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.