NuWave Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

NuWave Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,421 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. FMR LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after buying an additional 1,582,739 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 43.0% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 362,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 783.2% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 28,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 25,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,999,540. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.17. The company has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

