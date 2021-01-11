Huntington National Bank Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,086 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after buying an additional 1,020,868 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,422 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after acquiring an additional 542,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,253,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,975,000 after acquiring an additional 405,545 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $380.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,800. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $382.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $368.62 and its 200-day moving average is $343.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.