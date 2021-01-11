John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Sells 230 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 10,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 59,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.30.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.93. 1,666,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,288,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $69.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

