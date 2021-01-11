F&V Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

F&V Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,234 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,158,180. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $138.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

