Wanchain (WAN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.69 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001024 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $54.93 million and $3.69 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015522 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000571 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WANUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.