Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Receives $14.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

In other Quanex Building Products news, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 10,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $235,925.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,314.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 241,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,778 shares of company stock worth $5,023,404. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 22,836 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.47 million, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.61. Quanex Building Products has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $25.96.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.10 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

