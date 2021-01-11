Brokerages Set American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Target Price at $81.40

Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded American States Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE AWR traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,300. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of -0.07. American States Water has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $96.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.75.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $133.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.09 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

