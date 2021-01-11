AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 50,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.89. 351,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,181,260. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.79 and a 200 day moving average of $95.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $109.15. The firm has a market cap of $192.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

