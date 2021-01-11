Tezos Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $557.90 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Tezos token can now be purchased for about $2.18 or 0.00006866 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $1.65 billion and $557.90 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Tezos Token Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 756,406,591 tokens. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

