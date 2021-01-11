VIG (VIG) Price Tops $0.0007

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 19% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. VIG has a market capitalization of $579,241.66 and approximately $5,479.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VIG has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar. One VIG token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,791.35 or 1.00053674 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.24 or 0.00359522 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016896 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.45 or 0.00489246 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00147767 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 39% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002080 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00024885 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001230 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000809 BTC.

VIG Token Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 812,064,419 tokens. VIG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

Buying and Selling VIG

VIG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

