Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.6% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,259,000 after purchasing an additional 545,883 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,382 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,223,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,332,000 after purchasing an additional 102,539 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,034,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,163 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,816,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,278,000 after purchasing an additional 267,536 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.98. The company had a trading volume of 596,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,613,059. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $45.15.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

