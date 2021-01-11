Analysts Expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.24. Brookline Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.76. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21.

In other news, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,867 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $34,088.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,500 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 354.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 31.8% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 207.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

