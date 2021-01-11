First National Bank Sioux Falls Purchases New Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.76.

PSX stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.24. The company had a trading volume of 96,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.53, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

