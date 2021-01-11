$0.49 EPS Expected for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.73. Toll Brothers reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,727,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,636 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,863,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 3,736.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 345,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 336,669 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 235.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.98. 57,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,659. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 6.34. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $50.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toll Brothers (TOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.