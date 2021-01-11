$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.32. Repligen reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

RGEN stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $206.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 355.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 13.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.54. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $78.41 and a fifty-two week high of $212.55.

In related news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $237,349.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,489.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,245 shares of company stock worth $5,104,778. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

