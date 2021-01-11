First National Bank Sioux Falls Sells 55 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

First National Bank Sioux Falls reduced its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. The Boston Beer comprises about 1.2% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in The Boston Beer by 6,167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 451,157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Boston Beer by 2,467.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,709,000 after purchasing an additional 237,647 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in The Boston Beer by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 494,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,060,000 after purchasing an additional 127,684 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,176,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,651,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAM stock traded down $63.69 on Monday, hitting $936.80. 5,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,520. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.02 and a 12-month high of $1,092.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $956.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $863.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.81 and a beta of 1.00.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.93 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Boston Beer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $909.27.

In other The Boston Beer news, VP Tara L. Heath sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,009.00, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.21, for a total value of $8,748,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,384 shares of company stock worth $70,352,529. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

