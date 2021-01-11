Epiq Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,394 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 210,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 92,950 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

In other news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,811,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,398,500.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NOG stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,180. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.73 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOG. Raymond James began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

