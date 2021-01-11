Epiq Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 30.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.4% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 37.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.91.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.25. 17,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,212. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.28. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of -185.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

