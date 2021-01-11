iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stock Holdings Raised by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 1.6% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,447,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWV traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $227.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,700. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.35. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $229.20.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

