Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.70

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.70 and last traded at $41.51, with a volume of 111612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.69.

Several research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 28.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 31.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 23.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

