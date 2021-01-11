ZoomAway Travel Inc. (ZMA.V) (CVE:ZMA) Stock Price Down 10%

ZoomAway Travel Inc. (ZMA.V) (CVE:ZMA) shares dropped 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 144,233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,339,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03.

About ZoomAway Travel Inc. (ZMA.V) (CVE:ZMA)

ZoomAway Travel Inc, an online travel company, provides business and leisure travelers with tools and information to research, plan, book, and experience travel and destination services. It offers travel and non-travel advertisers access to a potential source of incremental traffic and transactions through its various media and advertising offerings on its transaction-based websites.

